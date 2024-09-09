Edo election: Oshiomhole privately slams Okpebholo as an “embarrassing illiterate” over insecurity remarks

Former Edo governor and current senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has privately criticized Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming governorship election.

Oshiomhole’s criticism followed a controversial statement made by Okpebholo during a recent APC rally, where he reportedly vowed to bring insecurity to Edo State.

“We are going to provide you with insecurity,” Okpebholo blurted out, sparking outrage across the state and nationwide.

During the rally, a viral video captured Okpebholo’s statement and Oshiomhole’s immediate reaction. The video shows Oshiomhole, visibly exasperated, banging the wooden stage in frustration as Okpebholo spoke.

An aide of Senator Okpebholo, speaking anonymously to journalists in Benin City, confirmed the incident and provided insight into the aftermath.

“It’s clear from the video that Senator Okpebholo’s statement was deeply troubling to many, including our party’s leadership.

“The frustration expressed by Senator Oshiomhole was a result of Okpebholo’s comments which have been widely condemned as irresponsible and damaging,” the aide stated.

In his remarks, Oshiomhole did not mince words. He referred to Okpebholo as an “embarrassing illiterate.”

“His comments are not just reckless but indicative of a deeper issue. We cannot afford to have leaders who make such damaging statements about our state’s security. It’s embarrassing and shows a lack of understanding and responsibility,” Oshiomhole was quoted as saying privately.

The incident further complicated Okpebholo’s campaign, which has already been marked by controversy.

Critics have pointed out his frequent gaffes and his struggle with English proficiency, which has led to an increasing number of avoided media interviews.

Okpebholo’s reluctance to engage with the press has only fueled speculation and criticism that he is not educated.

Political analysts suggest the controversies are already hurting Okpebholo’s candidacy.

“The APC candidate’s inability to effectively communicate and his controversial statements are proving to be a serious liability.

“The party is facing a dilemma with a candidate who is increasingly viewed as problematic,” a political analyst, Daniel Otabor wrote on Facebook.