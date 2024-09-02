Edo election: ”Oshiomhole’s insensitive comments derailing Okpebholo’s campaign” – APC chieftains tell Tinubu in secret letter

Prominent chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have expressed deep concerns over the conduct of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, which they believe is undermining the campaign of their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In a confidential letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the senior party members revealed how Oshiomhole’s inflammatory remarks and personal attacks are causing significant damage to the APC’s prospects in the state.

The APC chieftains outlined their grievances in detail, focusing particularly on the negative impact of Oshiomhole’s comments against political opponents.

They cited several instances where the former Edo State governor’s words have sparked outrage and controversy, particularly among the electorate.

One of the key issues raised was Oshiomhole’s recent comments about Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki, which many found deeply offensive and unbecoming of a senior political figure.

“Oshiomhole’s remarks are not just inflammatory; they are sabotaging our campaign efforts. His personal attacks, particularly those against Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, are alienating voters and casting our party in a very negative light.

“We are worried that his behaviour is turning the electorate against us at a critical time,” the letter stated.

The chieftains warned that Oshiomhole’s actions are not only hurting the campaign but are also damaging the APC’s image, particularly with female voters.

They stressed that his comments give the impression that the APC condones disrespect and insensitivity, which they fear could have long-term repercussions for the party’s standing in Edo State and beyond.

“We cannot afford to let one individual’s actions define our party. Oshiomhole’s comments are in direct conflict with the values we stand for as a party—respect, dignity, and inclusiveness.

“His behaviour suggests to the public that the APC is a party that is out of touch with the concerns of women and ordinary citizens. This is unacceptable,” the chieftains lamented.

In their letter, the APC leaders called on President Tinubu and the national leadership of the party to take swift and decisive action.

They urged that Oshiomhole be removed from the APC campaign council in Edo State and that the party publicly distance itself from his remarks.

“We believe that the only way to salvage the situation is to immediately remove Oshiomhole from any official role in the campaign and to make it clear that his views do not represent those of the APC.

“Failure to do so could result in a significant loss of support, particularly among undecided voters who are now questioning the party’s commitment to decency and respect,” the letter continued.

The chieftains expressed their fears that if Oshiomhole’s actions are not addressed, the APC could suffer serious electoral consequences.

They noted that his remarks are giving the opposition ammunition to attack the APC, potentially swaying undecided voters away from the party.

“Our opponents are already using Oshiomhole’s comments against us, and we fear that this could tip the scales in their favour. The stakes are too high for us to allow this situation to continue unchecked. We need to act now to protect our candidate and our party,” the letter concluded.

____

