Edo election: Oshiomhole’s last gasp in a desperate bid for political relevance

By Williams Abighosa

As the Edo State governorship election draws closer, one man stands out on how he has approached the election with a display of desperation – former Governor Adams Oshiomhole. Once a powerful force in Edo politics, Oshiomhole has now reduced himself to a shadow of his former self, clinging to whatever scraps of influence he can muster.

His latest act of political buffoonery is his attempt to force Senator Monday Okpebholo on the people of Edo State, a candidate whose incompetence has been laid bare for all to see. This desperate bid to install Okpebholo as the next governor reveals the pitiable state of a man who cannot accept his diminishing influence.

Oshiomhole, now the senator representing Edo North, has taken to the campaign trail with the energy of a man fighting for his political survival, because that is exactly what he is doing. The former governor’s use of vulgar, gutter language at campaign rallies is a clear indication of his desperation. In his frustration, he has abandoned any semblance of decorum, ranting and raving like a political relic who refuses to acknowledge that his time has passed.

During a rally in Benin, Oshiomhole, visibly angered by Okpebholo’s blunders, pounded the stage with his fists.

“What we are witnessing is the final act of a man who once held great promise but is now a caricature of his former self,” a public affairs analyst, Obiora Iwuchukwu said while speaking on Focus Nigeria, a political magazine programme aired on African Independent Television.

“Oshiomhole’s desperation to remain relevant has driven him to back a candidate as flawed as Okpebholo. It’s a sad spectacle,” he added.

Okpebholo’s campaign has been marred by controversy, most notably his shocking promise to bring “insecurity” to Edo State, a verbal blunder that even Oshiomhole, his supposed mentor, could not ignore.

It is hard to forget the political downfall of once-great figures who refused to bow out gracefully. Oshiomhole’s erratic behaviour echoes the cautionary words of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who once said, “There is nothing worse than a leader who is in denial of his fading influence. History does not forgive such arrogance.”

The irony is not lost on political observers in Edo. Oshiomhole, who fought tooth and nail to oust his former ally, Governor Godwin Obaseki, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020, has now found himself backing a candidate who lacks the charisma, competence, or support to win the governorship race. Oshiomhole’s stubbornness is reminiscent of politicians who fail to learn from history. As former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo once said, “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Oshiomhole’s desperation has also drawn sharp criticism from within his party. “This is not the Oshiomhole we once knew. He has become desperate, erratic, and willing to align himself with anyone who will keep him in the limelight,” a senior APC member in Edo wrote on Facebook. The senator’s diminishing relevance is not just a personal tragedy but a reflection of how far Edo politics has evolved without him.

Oshiomhole’s descent into political irrelevance is a reminder of what happens when leaders refuse to recognize the need for fresh voices and new ideas. His crude language, his public tantrums, and his backing of a deeply flawed candidate like Okpebholo all point to a man who is desperately clinging to power.

For a man who once commanded respect, Oshiomhole’s fall from grace is tragic and inevitable. His desperation to remain relevant by imposing a candidate like Okpebholo on the people of Edo is a disservice to the state and a sad reflection of his political decline. As the election approaches, one can only hope that Edo voters will reject this last gasp of a man who has outlived his political usefulness.

Abighosa, a legal practitioner, writes from Edo state.