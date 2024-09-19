Edo election: Police fails to arrest APC’s Blessing Agbomhere despite IGP’s directive

Despite a directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest Blessing Agbomhere, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Supernumerary Chief Superintendent of Police (SPY), the Nigeria Police Force has yet to act.

Agbomhere, who was recently caught on video threatening Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ahead of the highly anticipated governorship election, remains at large, sparking outrage and allegations of political bias from opposition leaders and civil society organizations.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) had earlier ordered the immediate arrest of Agbomhere, condemning his unauthorized political comments while in a police uniform.

In a widely circulated press release, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, stated, “The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns this act and clarifies that the individual is not a regular officer of the Nigeria Police Force but a Supernumerary (SPY) Police Officer employed by a private company. The individual involved has been arrested for further investigations.”

However, despite the force’s claims of action, reports indicate that Agbomhere has yet to be taken into custody.

He has reportedly been seen moving freely across Edo State, boasting of his close ties with top police officers and key figures within the APC.

This has raised suspicions among the public and PDP supporters, particularly as the police have been actively arresting prominent figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without formal warrants.

Several PDP chieftains have been detained in what party officials describe as a coordinated effort to suppress opposition voices ahead of the election.

In many cases, those arrested have been forcefully taken in a commando-like manner without warrants and transferred to Abuja for questioning.

In one instance, a prominent PDP leader in Edo North was reportedly “bundled” out of his home late at night, with no formal charges brought against him.

“This selective enforcement of justice is troubling,” said a PDP spokesperson who requested anonymity.

“While our members are being harassed and detained without due process, Blessing Agbomhere, who has openly threatened the sitting governor, is walking around freely, boasting of his immunity. It’s clear that the police are serving the interests of the APC, not the people,” he added.

The disparity in the handling of Agbomhere’s case compared to the swift arrests of PDP leaders has only intensified suspicions of police partisanship.

The upcoming Edo governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, has already been marred by fears of violence, voter suppression, and manipulation.

In the controversial video, Agbomhere is seen in a police uniform making inflammatory statements against Governor Obaseki.

Political analysts have noted that such comments could further embolden thugs and political actors already gearing up for possible electoral violence.

A resident of Benin City, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “How can we trust the security forces to be neutral in this election when they are protecting APC members while arresting PDP chieftains left and right? It feels like we are being set up for a violent election.”

Civil society groups have expressed outrage at what they perceive as a double standard in law enforcement.

While the police, in its official statement, distanced itself from Agbomhere’s comments, the continued inaction has led many to question the force’s commitment to impartiality.

“Blessing Agbomhere is not above the law. The fact that he has not been arrested is not only a sign of police bias but also a threat to the integrity of the democratic process in Edo.

“The Inspector General of Police needs to act swiftly, or the public will lose faith in the ability of the security agencies to ensure a free and fair election.” a leading human rights advocate in Edo State, Joshua Otabor said.

With just days remaining until the crucial Edo governorship election, the failure to arrest APC’s Blessing Agbomhere is raising questions about the neutrality of law enforcement in the state.

While the IGP has publicly distanced the force from Agbomhere’s political activities, the lack of action has fueled suspicions of partisan interference.