Edo election: Police operatives from Abuja storm Benin city again, as PDP chieftains decry intimidation

Concerns have been raised in Benin city as police operatives from Abuja have stormed the Edo state capital to intimidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Edo State as the governorship election approaches.

According to several sources, a contingent of police officers arrived the state capital on Tuesday, August 13 under the guise of undercover operations.

The operatives are engaging in actions designed to intimidate our party leaders and create an atmosphere of fear and hostility ahead of the election.

“This is anti-democratic. They want to make the state hostile for us so we won’t be available during the elections. We are deeply concerned about these developments,” one of the PDP chieftains told journalists in Benin.

The recent influx of police operatives from Abuja has raised alarm among political observers and the public.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that these police actions are not neutral but rather part of a scheme to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming election.

The timing and nature of the police activities have led to suspicions that some high-ranking officials might be involved in manipulating the police to further their political agenda.

Notably, fingers are pointing towards Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State now representing Edo North in the Senate, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Both are alleged to be influential figures in the ongoing political maneuvering.

Critics argue that these actions undermine the democratic process and cast a shadow over the integrity of the upcoming election.

The PDP has condemned the reported intimidation efforts and called for immediate intervention to ensure a free and fair election.

“The involvement of police operatives in what appears to be a politically motivated campaign is deeply troubling.

“We demand transparency and accountability from the authorities and expect them to uphold the principles of democracy,” the PDP chieftain added.

As the election day approaches, the tension in Edo State continues to escalate, especially with the presence of the undercover police operatives.