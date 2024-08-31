Edo election: Residents mobilize “security teams” amidst rumours of APC-backed disruption of PVC collection

As the governorship election in Edo State approaches, tensions are mounting over rumours that All Progressives Congress (APC)-backed thugs, allegedly led by notorious figures Tony Kabaka and Osaro Obazee, are planning to disrupt the ongoing Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) collection process in various local government areas across the state.

In response, concerned Edo residents have begun forming “watch groups” and “security teams” to protect their communities and ensure a smooth electoral process.

The grassroots efforts are seen as a direct reaction to fears that the APC, desperate to secure victory in the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election, may resort to using violence and intimidation to suppress voter participation, particularly in areas where their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is unpopular.

Across Edo State, residents are taking proactive steps to safeguard their democratic rights.

The community-led “watch groups” and “security teams” are being organized at the neighbourhood level, particularly in voting registration areas where tension is high.

The primary objective of the groups is to monitor the PVC collection centres, provide security, and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“We have to protect our votes and our rights. We’ve heard the rumours about thugs being sent to disrupt the PVC collection, and we won’t just stand by and let it happen. This election is too important,” a resident from Uhunmwonde Local Government Area who is involved in one of the newly formed watch groups said.

Another resident from Oredo Local Government Area added, “We’re not forming militias; we’re just organizing ourselves to make sure that everyone who wants to collect their PVC can do so without fear. This is about ensuring that our voices are heard on election day.”

The involvement of Tony Kabaka and Osaro Obazee, both known for their influence in Edo State’s political landscape and connections to the APC, has raised alarm bells.

Kabaka, in particular, has a notorious reputation, having been previously linked to various acts of political violence and intimidation.

The possibility of such individuals leading efforts to disrupt the PVC collection process has only heightened the resolve of residents to protect their communities.

A local activist in Benin City expressed concern over the potential for violence, saying, “Tony Kabaka and his thugs have a history of causing trouble during elections. If these rumours are true, it’s clear that the APC is trying to suppress voter turnout in areas where they know they’re losing. This is unacceptable, and the people of Edo won’t stand for it.”

In light of the developments, calls have been made for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to step up their efforts to protect the PVC collection process.

“INEC must ensure that every eligible voter can collect their PVC without fear of harassment or violence.

“The integrity of the election is at stake, and any attempt to disrupt the process must be met with swift and decisive action,” a spokesperson from a local civil society organization said.

Residents have also urged the Edo State Police Command and other security agencies to be vigilant and respond promptly to any reports of disruption.

“We need the police to do their job and protect the people. If they fail, the consequences could be dire, not just for this election but for the future of democracy in Edo State,” a resident wrote on social media.

The formation of the watch groups and security teams comes against a backdrop of increasing political tension in Edo State.

The APC, facing a tough challenge from the PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has been accused of employing underhanded tactics to undermine the electoral process.

Ighodalo, known for his private sector-driven background and focus on youth empowerment, has been gaining traction among voters, particularly the younger demographic, which has reportedly unsettled the APC camp.

A political analyst, Odion Irua said: “We’re seeing a shift in the political landscape. The old ways of using thugs and intimidation to control elections are being challenged by a more politically aware and active population.

“The APC’s attempts to disrupt the PVC collection process are a sign that they’re feeling the pressure.”

As these watch groups and security teams continue to organize and mobilize, the organizers have said they will not be intimidated or silenced.

“We’re doing this for our future,” said a young voter, Alex Aiyevbomwan, who is involved in one of the security teams.

“This election is about more than just choosing a governor. It’s about standing up for what’s right and making sure that our voices count. We won’t let anyone take that away from us,” he added.

As election day draws nearer, all eyes will be on Edo State to see how these efforts play out and whether the integrity of the electoral process can be maintained in the face of potential threats.

