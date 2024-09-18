Edo election: Residents resist arrest of PDP leader in Ikpoba-Okha by policemen

As Edo State gears up for its highly anticipated governorship election on Saturday, September 21, a viral social media video has sparked outrage and debate.

The video, which surfaced yesterday, shows a group of women and youths in Ikpoba-Okha Ward 2, resisting the arrest of a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader by police officers believed to be acting on political directives.

In the video, which quickly gained traction on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, the women prevented the rogue officers from making the arrest.

Many of the women shouted in pidgin English, “Leave am alone!,” “Wetin him do?!”

They stood their ground against what they believed was an attempt to intimidate PDP supporters ahead of the election.

The arrest attempt is part of a wider crackdown by security forces that has seen several PDP chieftains and supporters being targeted in the days leading up to the election.

According to reports, the arrests have largely been carried out by police officers acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, under suspicious circumstances, and without proper warrants or legal procedures.

The wave of arrests has fueled growing speculation that the Nigeria Police Force may be working in cahoots with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to suppress PDP supporters ahead of the crucial election.

A resident of Ikpoba-Okha who witnessed the incident said: “These policemen just came out of nowhere. They didn’t present any documents, no warrant, nothing. It was clear they were here to cause trouble.

“We’ve been hearing of these kinds of arrests happening all over Edo State in the past few days,” the witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told local media.

The leader targeted for arrest is well-known in the local PDP structure, and many in the community suspect that his arrest is part of a scheme to weaken the party’s influence ahead of the polls.

One of the women involved in the standoff told reporters, “They think they can silence us, but we won’t allow it. We will protect our own.”

As the election date nears, tension continues to build in Edo State. The viral video and reports of further arrests have only intensified the already charged political atmosphere.

Many are shocked at the brazen and partisan use of the police by Egbetokun who is probably the most educated IGP Nigeria has ever had.

