Edo Governor’s Controversial Name Change of University Sparks Legal and Governance Concerns

Governor Monday Okpebholo’s decision to rename Edo State University, Uzairue to Edo University, Iyamho by executive fiat has drawn sharp criticism, with legal experts and political commentators branding the move both unlawful and overreaching.

The December 30 press statement in which stated the change was to be implemented “…with immediate effect” bypassed the legislative process required to amend the university’s name, which is established by law.

The university, created in 2014 as a fee-paying, autonomous institution, has undergone name changes in the past—but only through proper legislative amendments. The most recent change, from Edo University, Iyamho to Edo State University, Uzairue in 2020, followed a formal amendment reflecting the primogeniture identity of Uzairue and distancing the institution from its association with former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole. Governor Okpebholo’s unilateral decision disregards this legislative precedent.

“This is executive overreach at its worst,” said constitutional lawyer Barr. Anthony Ehilebo. “The Governor has no legal authority to rename a university without legislative approval. This is not governance—it’s lawlessness.

This incident is not the first time Governor Okpebholo has been accused of overstepping his constitutional bounds. Earlier in his administration, he faced backlash for initiating the attempted suspension of local government chairmen in violation of the Constitution and a July 11th Supreme Court judgement, an action that was reversed by a high court order. Indeed the Attorney General of the Federation Chief Lateef Fagbemi had to issue a public statement emphasizing the fact that governors and state assemblies cannot suspend or dissolve local government councils. Critics argue that these actions paint a troubling picture of an administration with scant regard for the rule of law.

“This is part of a pattern of disregard for democratic norms,” said Goodluck Osaretin, spokesperson for leading opposition party the People’s Democratic Party. “From illegal suspensions of local government chairmen to this attempt to rename the university by fiat, the Governor is eroding public trust in governance. The Governor must realize he is not Oshiomole’s puppet. When Oshiomole wanted to change the university’s name to his village, he used the state assembly. Today why is Okpebholo breaking the law to please his leader? Is it that he does not know the law, or maybe even worse does not care about them?” Osaretin asked.

The controversy has also reignited debates about the autonomy of state institutions. Legal analysts warn that such unilateral actions create instability and set dangerous precedents for executive overreach in Edo State.

Observers are now urging the Governor to retract his directive and initiate proper legislative procedures if he believes the name change is necessary. “Governance thrives on process, not whims,” said a political analyst. “This decision is damaging not only to the rule of law but also to the credibility of the Governor’s administration.”

As opposition parties and civil society groups weigh this latest action by the embattled Edo State Governor, the fallout is expected to deepen the Governor’s already strained relationship with the State House of Assembly