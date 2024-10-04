Edo governorship election: Anonyomous INEC staff speak out, expose irregularities committed by senior officials

Some concerned staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have publicly addressed the troubling irregularities surrounding the recent Edo State governorship election held on September 21, 2024.

In an open letter to members of the public, the INEC staff said the clarification was due to the backlash, insults and accusations they have been facing in their various communities after the controversial election.

The staff stated that while challenges are inherent in large-scale elections, the events they witnessed during this election were deeply concerning.

“The public needs to understand that not all INEC staff are guilty of wrongdoing. Many of us worked under immense pressure and intimidation, yet remained committed to upholding a fair and transparent process.

“While we acknowledge the challenges accompanying any large-scale election, the events we witnessed during this particular election were far from acceptable, and we feel morally obligated to speak out.

“Several of us were subjected to undue pressure, threats, and intimidation from senior INEC staff.

“These individuals, many of whom were placed in positions of authority, appeared to be working in concert with political agents, particularly those affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to alter the results in favour of their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo,” they said.

The staff outlined a series of alarming incidents, including coercion by senior officials, where staff members reported active intimidation from certain senior officials who pressured them to alter vote counts or ignore irregularities.

They stated that those who resisted faced threats of dismissal, demotion, or even physical harm.

They noted that the involvement of two high-ranking INEC officials was particularly troubling for the staff, adding that the duo actively participated in intimidation and vote manipulation.

Part of the letter read: “Many of us came into this election with a deep sense of responsibility, knowing that our actions could either reinforce or undermine the trust Nigerians place in INEC.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, the actions of a few bad actors, including senior officials and political agents, have tainted the process and made it difficult for us to fulfil our duties with integrity.

“We are speaking out because we believe that those of us who are innocent should not be made scapegoats for the failure of others. The public needs to know that not all INEC staff were complicit in these irregularities.

“We did everything in our power to ensure a fair election, but many of the events that transpired were simply beyond our control.

“We must also raise awareness of the ongoing actions of corrupt INEC officials who are actively falsifying the original election results to align with the manipulated figures that were announced.

“These individuals are undermining the democratic process and erasing the genuine votes cast by the people of Edo State. It is disheartening to witness the integrity of the election being compromised by a few bad actors within the system.

“We call for urgent action to address these issues and restore faith in the electoral process. There must be accountability for those responsible for tampering with the election results.

“Furthermore, we ask the public to understand that many of us had no part in these actions, and we share their disappointment in the way the election was handled.

“We remain dedicated to the principles of democracy and transparency, and we hope for a swift resolution to these challenges to ensure that the will of the people is respected.”