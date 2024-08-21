Edo Policemen Reveal Pressure to Rig Upcoming Governorship Election for APC

several police officers of Edo State origin have anonymously disclosed that they are under intense pressure to manipulate the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The officers, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity due to fears of reprisal, warned that the integrity of the election is at serious risk.

The officers stated that they had been subjected to coercion from superiors within the Edo State Police Command to engage in election manipulation activities.

They revealed that their refusal to comply with the directives has led to plans by the Edo state command to bring in policemen from other states to carry out the alleged rigging operation.

One of the officers, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said, “We have been under immense pressure to assist in rigging this election for the APC. But as indigenes of Edo State, we cannot betray our people and our conscience.

“We know that an APC government will spell doom for us and our families in this state, and that is why we have decided to speak out.”

The officers expressed concern that the presence of external police forces could be used to intimidate voters and disrupt the electoral process.

“They are bringing in policemen from outside Edo to do their dirty work. These officers don’t have the same stake in the state’s future as we do, and they are more likely to follow orders that undermine the democratic process,” another officer explained.

The policemen further revealed that the plan involved a combination of voter suppression tactics, including the use of excessive force at polling units, the arrest of opposition supporters, and the manipulation of vote counts.

“This is not just about rigging; it’s about instilling fear in the electorate so they feel too intimidated to vote,” one of the officers added.

In a direct appeal to the people of Edo State, the officers urged residents to remain vigilant and to resist any attempts to subvert the electoral process.

“We are asking the people of Edo to stand strong and protect their votes with all their might. Do not let fear or intimidation stop you from exercising your right to choose your leaders,” they stated.

The officers’ revelation comes amid growing tensions in the lead-up to the election, with concerns about the potential for violence and electoral malpractice.

The officers concluded by reiterating their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring a free and fair election.

“We became police officers to protect the people and uphold justice, not to serve the interests of any political party. We will continue to do our duty to the best of our ability, and we urge all Edo people to do the same by defending their votes,” they declared.