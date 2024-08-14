Edo Residents Reject APC’s Free Bus Rides Ahead of Governorship Election [VIDEO]

Residents of Edo State are showing strong disapproval of the free bus rides provided by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of their campaign strategy for the upcoming governorship election.

Videos circulating on social media depict residents walking past the APC-branded buses, with many opting to pay for alternative transportation rather than use the party-provided services.

The free bus rides are part of the APC’s efforts to sway voters towards their candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

However, Okpebholo’s campaign has been marred by his low visibility and lack of engagement with the electorate.

The APC candidate has not released a manifesto, failed to address the public adequately, and has been notably absent from campaign rallies.

“This is a party that has brought poverty to this country. I can’t identify with them,” said Merch Umoru, a resident who spoke with journalists.

“I won’t enter their bus. It’s an attempt to manipulate us,” she added.

Cynthia Abumere, a fashion designer, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The APC represents everything wrong with this country. I refuse to associate with them, especially given their track record.”

Nicholas Uhunamure, a graphic artist, was more critical of the APC’s approach, and providing more context.

His words: “Trust me, nobody will use these buses. The APC is so unpopular in this state. It’s baffling why they continue to contest.

“Have you seen their candidate speak to the people of Edo? He’s silent, while only Oshiomhole and Shaibu are vocal for him.

“This is reminiscent of Tinubu’s failure to address Nigerians before the 2023 elections, and look at the disaster that followed. The APC remains rejected here, without a doubt.”

The rejection of the APC’s campaign efforts shows the deep dissatisfaction among Edo residents with the party’s current approach and the lack of engagement from their candidate.

As the election nears, the APC faces mounting challenges in persuading voters amid growing criticisms from a large segment of the Edo populace.