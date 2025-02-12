Edo Shuts Ambrose Alli University’s Satellite Campuses

Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all satellite campuses of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

In a statement dated February 11, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, the government directed that all academic programmes and courses must now be conducted exclusively at the university’s main campus in Ekpoma.

The statement emphasised Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to improving the university’s standards and justified the decision based on the government’s significant investment in the institution.

“In line with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to raising the standard of Ambrose Alli University and the government’s significant investment in the institution, all satellite campuses operating outside the main campus are hereby shut down with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The university’s governing council and management have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the directive, the statement added.

