EDO TRIBUNAL: SHOCK AS INEC FAILS TO CALL WITNESSES TO DEFEND APC, OKPEBHOLO’S VICTORY

In a shocking twist to proceedings at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again today Thursday 6th February failed to present any witnesses at the Tribunal to defend it’s declaration of APC and its Candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo as winner of the September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State.

It may be recalled that the commission had on Wednesday 5th February 2025, announced the absence of their witnesses in court and pleaded with the Tribunal to adjourn proceedings to Wednesday 6th February to enable them present five witnesses; while presenting three documents forms hitherto tenderred by the Petitioners At the resumed hearing of the petition marked EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, Counsel to 1st Respondents(INEC), Kanu Agabi SAN, surprisingly announced to the court that INEC will be unable to present any witnesses and moved to close their case abruptly.

This development left the Court room in shock as expectations were high especially within the camp of the All Progressives Congress(APC) that the commission will call witnesses today to give oral evidence in support of it’s declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State which is being challenged by PDP and it’s Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo Penultimate week, the commission had through Anthony Itodo, a senior technical officer in its ICT department, submitted 152 BVAS Machines in evidence under a subpoena by PDP for the proof of alleged multiple incidents of over voting that occurred in the Edo Election. Following the absence of INEC witnesses, Counsels to Gov. Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress(APC), Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN and D. C Dewigwe, SAN pleaded for adjournment to enable them gather their own Witnesses and open their respective cases.

Court adjourned to February 10th 2025.