Edo women groups demand mental evaluation for Oshiomhole after comments on Mrs. Obaseki

An umbrella organization representing multiple Edo women groups has demanded that former governor Adams Oshiomhole undergo a mental evaluation following his controversial remarks about Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The coalition, Edo Women for Dignity and Respect (EWDR), has expressed outrage over Oshiomhole’s comments, calling them “insensitive, degrading, and unbecoming of a public figure.”

The controversy erupted after Oshiomhole, in a recent media interview, allegedly made disparaging remarks regarding Mrs. Obaseki’s childlessness, a statement that has sparked widespread condemnation across various sectors of society, particularly among women.

The EWDR, in a strongly worded statement, condemned Oshiomhole’s comments as an “unforgivable attack on the dignity of womanhood.”

The group stated that such remarks represent a new low in Edo politics and reflect a disturbing lack of respect for women.

“Senator Oshiomhole’s comments are not only disrespectful but also highlight a deeply ingrained misogyny that has no place in our society. His attack on Mrs Obaseki is an attack on all women, and we cannot stand by and let such behaviour go unchecked,” the statement read.

The EWDR called for a thorough mental evaluation of the senator to determine his fitness for public office.

The group argued that Oshiomhole’s comments suggest a possible decline in his mental faculties, which, if true, would render him unfit to continue in his role as a senator and public servant.

“We believe that no sane and mentally stable individual would make such outrageous comments about a woman, especially one who has served the state with dignity and grace.

“We are calling for an immediate mental evaluation of Senator Oshiomhole to ascertain his ability to function responsibly and respectfully in public office,” Mrs. Agatha Iredia, President of the EWDR, said.

The call for Oshiomhole’s mental evaluation has gained significant traction, with various women’s rights organizations, civil society groups, and political commentators echoing the sentiments of the EWDR.

Many have pointed out that such a move is necessary to maintain the integrity of public discourse and to protect the dignity of women, particularly those in leadership positions.

The incident has also put the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a difficult position, as the party now faces the challenge of addressing the behaviour of one of its senior members.

The EWDR has urged the APC leadership to take swift action against Oshiomhole, warning that failure to do so would imply tacit approval of his comments.

“We are watching closely to see how the APC will handle this matter. Their response will be a litmus test of their commitment to gender equality and respect for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances,” the EWDR statement concluded.

