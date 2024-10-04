EdoElectionTruth Trends on Social Media as INEC Staff Expose Manipulations in Edo Election

The recent Edo State governorship election, held on September 21, 2024, has ignited a firestorm of outrage on social media, with the hashtag #EdoElectionTruth trending as anonymous staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have come forward to expose alleged irregularities and manipulations during the electoral process.

Their revelations, which shed light on the deep-rooted issues within INEC, have captured public attention and sparked calls for accountability.

In a statement released to the public, concerned INEC staff expressed their dismay over the conduct of the election, describing it as marred by intimidation, coercion, and collusion among certain high-ranking officials and political agents.

They stated that while they had entered the election process with a commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, their experiences revealed a troubling reality that compromised the integrity of the electoral process.

“Since the election, many of us have been subjected to insults and abuse from our neighbours, church members, and even our own families.

“These accusations are based on the assumption that we were involved in manipulating the election, which is far from the truth,” they stated.

The staff detailed a series of alarming incidents that occurred during the election. They reported coercion and threats from senior INEC officials, with some being pressured to alter vote counts or ignore irregularities.

Those who resisted were allegedly threatened with dismissal or physical harm. Additionally, they recounted instances where senior officials seized communication devices to prevent them from reporting irregularities, effectively isolating them from colleagues and external support.

“In collation centers across the state, we witnessed firsthand how election results were manipulated before being announced,” they revealed.

The social media campaign, #EdoElectionTruth is gaining momentum, as Nigerians have demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations of election fraud.

“We need to demand accountability for those responsible for tampering with election results,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user commented: “Citizens deserve transparency and integrity in elections. Let’s support the brave INEC staff speaking out!”

Yet another user stated: “We stand with those INEC staff members who bravely refused to succumb to threats.”

The trending hashtag #EdoElectionTruth has fuelled outrage over the manipulation of the Edo State governorship election.