Edwin Clark Dies At 97

Published

Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, former Federal Commissioner for Information and prominent South-South leader, has died at the age of 97.

The elder statesman passed away on Monday night, February 17, 2025, according to a statement signed by Prof. C.C. Clark on behalf of the family.

“The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family,” the statement read.

Clark’s death comes just days after the passing of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died at the age of 96.

A towering figure in Nigerian politics and a relentless advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta, Clark was a lawyer, administrator, nationalist, and freedom fighter.

He served as Commissioner for Education in the Mid-Western Region from 1968 to 1971, and later as Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Bendel State between 1972 and 1975.

At the federal level, he was appointed Commissioner for Information in 1975 and subsequently became a Senator from 1979 to 1983.

Beyond his political career, Clark was a leading voice for regional and national unity. He was the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the South-South Peoples Assembly, and the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF).

His advocacy for resource control, fiscal federalism, and the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region earned him both national recognition and respect across Nigeria’s geopolitical divides.

