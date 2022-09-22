EFCC Denies Alleged Raid on Appeal Court Judge’s Residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied a report that the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Ita Mbaba, is being investigated, The Guardian reports.

The anti-graft agency’s made the clarification in reaction to a media report that alleged some agents of the EFCC had invaded the home of the Kano State Appeal judge

Spokesperson, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, In a statement on Wednesday, admitted that its operatives visited a property housing Mbaba’s residence in Kano, but added that the judge was not the target.

The property, according to Uwujaren is

located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nasarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.

Uwujaren said operatives of the commission visited the building for a verification exercise concerning the property.

He maintained that Mbaba had no link to the ownership of the property, therefore, could not have been the subject of its investigations.

He said: “While it is true that operatives of the Commission visited the property housing Hon. Justice Mbaba, on a Property Verification Exercise, owing to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property, there is no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal. Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

“We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC. The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”

