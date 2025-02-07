EFCC Docks 9 More Chinese On Alleged Cybercrime, Security Breach

LAGOS—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, docked nine Chinese citizens before a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged crimes of Cybercrime, love scam and security breaches.

The nine Chinese alongside their company, Genting International Company Limited, were arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Those arraigned before the court were: Su Dong Fu; Zheng Xian Tao; Wang Shi Long; Pan Cai Qi; Ting Liao; Zheng Xian Tao; Fan Jia; Feng Li Cai; Lu Yong Yao and Yang Chen Cheng.

Meanwhile, Justice Aneke has ordered the remand of all the defendants at the Ikoyi prison, pending their trial.

The judge remanded all the defendants, after they all pleaded not guilty to the charges made against them by the EFCC.

Prior to the remand order, the judge fixed February 21 and March 14, 2025, for the defendants’ trial.

Those that will have their trial commence on February 21, are: Su Dong Fu; Zheng Xian Tao; Wang Shi Long; Pan Cai Qi and Ting Liao.

While those that will be tried on March 14 are; Fan Jia; Feng Li Cai; Lu Yong Yao and Yang Chen Cheng.

Some charges against the defendants read: That you FAN JIA (AKA BU FAN) and Genting International Co. Limited, sometimes in December 2024, at Lagos, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this court, willfully caused to be accessed, computer systems used for the purpose of destabdilzing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as Amended, 2024) and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act. 2022.

“That you FAN JIA (AKA BU FAN) and Genting International Co LIMITED sometimes in December 2024, at Lagos, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this court, willfuly gave false information to officers of the Economic and Financial Cimes Commission in the course of investigation when you were being questioned for being part of a criminal syndicate group, specialized in Romance scam, crypto currency fraud, cyber terrorism amongst others: and in order to mislead them, you falsely represented your name as BU FAN and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 39(2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 39(2}(b) of the same Act.

