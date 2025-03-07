Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EFCC Probe: I Used Personal Funds To Supplement Allocations– Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Published

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has confirmed that she honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to clarify financial expenditures during her tenure.
On Thursday, the EFCC interrogated Kennedy-Ohanenye over allegations related to N138 million fraud.
In a series of posts on X on Friday, the former minister detailed her visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, stating that she arrived at 2:15 p.m., engaged in discussions from 2:50 p.m., and left by 6:50 p.m.
She said she provided “comprehensive clarifications” regarding her actions while in office and commended the EFCC for its professionalism. She also assured her full cooperation with the agency for any further inquiries.
“I commend the EFCC for their professionalism and hospitality, and I appreciate the opportunity to address the matters that have recently been circulating in the media,” she said.
Kennedy-Ohanenye emphasised that she managed public funds prudently during her tenure, even supplementing government resources with personal funds to support initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
“During my tenure, my team and I executed our duties diligently, utilizing available resources effectively, and even supplementing with personal funds, demonstrating our dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerian women and children,” she said.
Kennedy-Ohanenye, a lawyer, was one of five ministers dismissed by President Tinubu in October 2024.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Alleged N80.2bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Gov Bello’s Trial To May 8

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned further hearing on the 19-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

10 hours ago

News

EFCC Arraigns 6 Kwara SUBEB Officials For Alleged N96m Fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned six officials of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB...

3 days ago

News

Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns P-Square’s Ex-Manager Jude Okoye

LAGOS—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of Paul and Peter Okoye of the...

February 27, 2025

News

EFCC Operatives Arrest Bank Staff In Court

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arrested Mr Chinenye Duru, a Polaris Bank staff member, in a Federal...

February 25, 2025

Copyright ©