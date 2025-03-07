EFCC Probe: I Used Personal Funds To Supplement Allocations– Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

____
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned further hearing on the 19-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...
The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned six officials of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB...
LAGOS—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Jude Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of Paul and Peter Okoye of the...
The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arrested Mr Chinenye Duru, a Polaris Bank staff member, in a Federal...