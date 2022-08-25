EFCC Quizzes NDDC’s Account Director for Alleged N25 Billion Fraud

Connect with us

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the Director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Mr. Eno Ubi Otu for alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances, The Nation reports.

He was still undergoing interrogation as of press time but it was unclear if he will be detained or not.

A top source said the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

The source said the director arrived at the commission in the early hours of Wednesday,.

The source said: “After preliminary findings by our commission, we have reached a stage to interrogate Otu.

The Head of the Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren could not be reached for confirmation.

