Eid al-Adha: ‘You Remain A Symbol of Peace’ – Arewa Youths Salute Emir Ado Bayero

The Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) has felicitated Emir Ado Bayero on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, the group hailed the monarch’s commitment to the progress and development of the state even in the face of adversity.

Magaji also praised Emir Ado Bayero for his unwavering dedication to the peace and progress of the state, describing him as a symbol of stability.

“As the Muslim Ummah celebrates the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) wishes to extend its warmest felicitations to His Highness Emir Ado Bayero,” the statement said.

“Despite the recent unfortunate events, we stand in solidarity with Emir Bayero, a symbol of peace, progress, and stability. His wise leadership and vision have been a shining example to our generation.

“Emir Bayero’s dedication to the emirate and the state is unwavering, and his legacy continues to inspire us. We recognise his tireless efforts to promote unity, understanding, and progress in Kano and beyond. His door has always been open to the people, offering guidance and support in times of need.

The group, however, urge Emir Bayero to forgive those who have wronged him and continue to guide the people of Kano and all the Emirates with his wisdom.

“His leadership and counsel are now more crucial than ever, and we implore him to remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to our generation,” Magaji added.

“We call on all Kano citizens to remain peaceful and united, working together for the greater good of our state. Let us celebrate Eid al-Adha with love, kindness, and compassion, emulating the virtues of Emir Bayero.”