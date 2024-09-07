Connect with us

Ekiti Workers Get 3-day Weekly Work-from-Home

As part of moves to further cushion the effects of the current economic hardship on workers, Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved a work-from-home arrangement for civil servants in the state.

The governor in a statement by his special adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, ordered that officers on levels 1-7, under the new arrangement, should work from home three days a week.

Also, officers on levels 8-12 are to work from home two days a week, while officers on levels 13-17 will work from home once in a week.

The governor said the new arrangement, which commences on Monday, September 9, 2024, excludes essential workers like teachers, core health workers in the hospitals and security personnel, among others.

According to the governor, each MDA is expected to produce a workable schedule for staff in order to ensure that the new work-from-home arrangement does not jeopardise effective service delivery.

The arrangement will be in place for a period of two months and is subject to periodic review in line with prevailing circumstances.

Also, the arrangement does not affect other palliative measures put in place by the state government including the monthly wage award for workers and pensioners and the free bus service for workers and students.

