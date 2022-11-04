Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ekweremadu’s Plight Worsens as Court Orders Forfeiture of 9 Dubai Mansions, Others in US, UK, Abuja

Published

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered an interim forfeiture of 40 landed property, nine in Dubai, linked to Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, Daily Trust reports.

Justice Inyang Ekwo following an ex -parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba, lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, are currently in custody in the United Kingdom (UK), over allegations bordering on organ trafficking of David Ukpo, who is said to be a minor.

Justice Ekwo, who granted the motion, ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the property in a national daily within seven days.

The judge direct anybody who had interest in the forfeited property to indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order on why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Ekwo then adjourned the matter until Dec. 5 for a report.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Bank Fraud: Kogi Assembly Candidate Arrested With N326 Million, $610,500 Cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ismaila...

3 days ago

News

Court Acquits Former Jigawa Governor Turaki of ₦8.3 Billion Fraud

A federal high court sitting in Dutse, Jigawa state, has acquitted Saminu Turaki, former governor of the state, of N8.3 billion fraud, The Guardian...

October 13, 2022

News

Three EFCC Lawyers Among 62 to be Conferred With SAN Rank

Three lawyers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are among 62 lawyers to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate...

September 30, 2022

News

Buhari’s Political Will is Second to None – EFCC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendations for his strong political will in tackling the menace of illicit financial flows and other acts of corruption,...

September 25, 2022

Copyright ©