EL-RUFAI AND HOW NOT TO BE A SADIST

By Sunday Oguche

Mallam Nasril El-Rufai is not a man of his words, he is not a man to be trusted, he belongs nowhere, has no side, always standing only for himself and at the middle of the road, soon he will be politically knocked down finally, and gone from the face of history.

El-Rufai also enjoys seeing people in pains, he revels in it, it is his pass-time as a sadist. He is extremely happy when people are hungry. He loves it so much when families are disorganized, when breadwinners scramble around looking for what they will eat.

His greatest source of joy is to see people homeless, youths searching for jobs, civil servants laid off their jobs unceremoniously, salaries of workers not paid. Buildings constructed with hard earned resources destroyed without notice, and conflicts and riots engulfing whole communities, cities and even a state.

He like creating religious crisis, beats his chest when thousands loss their lives as a result of such his mechanization. He is very shrewd when it comes to negative sadistic strategies and inflicting pains on fellow beings.

At such times, he becomes his best on the televisions, and grant interviews for elaborate demonstration of his despotic wisdom, ego and impudence.

El-Rufia is also very good at deceit. His is impatient with anyone not as mischievous as himself, in fact he prefers you are more mischievous and considers it a character weakness when you do not surpass him at that.

Aside being a sadist, El-Rufai is a maniac, extremely mentally unstable. He is loquacious and ego0centric. People think he is assertive nut no, what he displays as assertiveness is actually the symptomization of a chronic mental malady unbecoming of someone who has ever held public office.

El-Rufai also bear grudges, and is blatant in malice. He is unforgiving and can keep malice for as long as life last. If it is possible, he can remain malicious and even refuse to forgive in the hereafter. He goes through sleepless nights strategizing on how to pay back his perceived enemies. As Governor, he once met his old primary school teacher, who once flogged him way back, and because of him decided to pay an unscheduled visit to his school. As was expected, the teacher, who has risen on the career ladder to a principal, was absent from school, and got sacked. That is how malicious El-Rufai could go. He has never forgiven President Tinubu for refusing to give him the vice presidential position.

Mallam Nasril is also too autocratic and deviant to all forms of democratic norms and tenets, he enjoys political poaching and has no boundaries, actions which are also inimical to democracy and the rule of law.

He is also loquacious, he speaks before he reasons. Almost all the time, his words goes far on a voyage before his full realization and comprehension of what he has said. At such a time he stammers in confusion and looks here and there like a desperate game caught between the hunter and his hunting dogs.

His outings recently are clear evidence that he needs a therapist, because he lacks the good moral standing to speak about good governance and even civil liberty, he is also the least qualified to lead the North to form any form of alliance and he should know that.

El-Rufai is shameless and uncultured, he has not heart for those that are mourning and does not even respect the dead. How else and how far can he go? In Africa and especially Nigeria we respect the death. There are certain issues we cannot bring up when others are mourning, but El-Rufai has no such tradition, he chose to insult the memories of an elderly statesman, by proposing a nonsensical alliance between the South-South and the North while on a condolence visit to the family of Chief Edwin Clark. What a temerity, what political gibberish and cluelessness?

Was that why he went there, to campaign and make empty ranting? Has he forgotten his many sins against Nigeria and even to the people of the South-South? How many of their source of livelihood that he destroyed as Minister of the FCT?

Today, he has suddenly become a history teacher, reminding the South-South of the enduring historical political partnership with the north. He has forgotten that the people of the South-South are very dynamic and forward looking people. He has also forgotten that they have not forgotten what he has said and done to them previously, even when their very son was the president of this country.

He has soon forgotten how he was the first to lead and forge on this country a political structure that is more northern and Islamic than any other. He no longer remember his fundamentalism and his holding on to jihadist ideologies. Now he want to be a doctor conducting an operation, a rescue operation.

Whoever takes him serious does that at his own serious risk. One day he is with Atiku Abubakar and praising him for spearheading economic reforms during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, another day he is everywhere applauding Obasanjo for being a master strategist and pulling Nigeria from the doldrums during his presidency.

Unfortunately, yet another day he is with Hamza Al-Mustapha, ex-aide to late Sani Abacha praising Sani abacha and extoling his virtue, and using another part of his mouth to sing Al-Mustapha’s praise, then he goes to Shehu Gabam with another noise. He is confused and moving round like a rolling stone, gathering no moss.

A master strategist when it comes to planting the seed of discord, he it was as Minister of the Federal Capital territory (FCT) who caused the destruction of choice properties of all those he perceived as enemies, and mostly those from the South-South. This he also advanced even as the Governor of Kaduna State pitching Northerners against Southerners and one ethnic or religious group against another.

El –Rufai is a stranger to unification, he is only good at destabilization and destruction, and he can sacrifice anything to destroy and uses subterfuge, campaign of calumnies, deliberate and mischievous misrepresentations and falsification of facts, fallacy and even outright blackmails to achieve his goals.

A highly destructive power monger, he is known to be able to handpick equally disgruntled elements of social unrest like him to achieve his aims and incite civil disobedience.

A miserably disrespectful person, his public statements betrays the several state positions he has graciously held and reflects the state of his proud mind and his level of ingratitude.

Unfortunately, each time El-Rufai is given any position of responsibility he is unable to make any significant improvement on the lives of the people nor even bring development to that place of responsibility, rather he makes the place worse than he met it. For instance he left Abuja in shambles and Kaduna State with such huge debt profile that every month over 5 billion naira is deducted monthly at source from the federation account to service it.

El-Rufai is small-minded and glibly, he is dubious, divisive, and internecine, he does not care for the welfare of anybody but himself, and is not interested about the life of the downtrodden. He is not concerned about the difficulties the people are passing through, how they are irking their living, their poverty, the insecurity giving them sleepless nights and the level of under-development bedeviling them. He just want power and primitive accumulation of wealth like all his mischievous co-travelers.

A hypocrite and sycophant, he is willing to make any sacrifice to stay close to power and can do everything when disallowed.

Little wonder then that all his friends and close allies are running away from him even refusing to associate with him publicly or privately, forcing him to cry out that they were reluctant to acknowledge his birthday, until President Tinubu did. This same President Tinubu is the very person he is fighting against today. This indeed is not how to be a sadist.

*Oguche is an evangelist who writes from Abuja