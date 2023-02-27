Election Violence: NHRC Demands Prosecution Of Perpetrators

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, Sunday said the NHRC received complaints which recorded that three percent of the polling units across the country witnessed violence during Saturday’s elections.

He said vote-buying was recorded in Lagos, Imo, Sokoto, Jigawa, Edo, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kogi states.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during a press briefing on the state of the elections based on the complaints received by the commission, he said those behind the violence, including attacks and snatching of ballot boxes and materials, should be arrested and prosecuted.

He said in Kogi State, a party agent was allegedly shot by an opposition party agent.

Ojukwu said in Rivers and Lagos States, there were reports of ballot snatching and attacks on officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and voters.

He said there was a 92 percent record of successful accreditation with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He urged the INEC to ensure that those disenfranchised are able to vote in the rescheduled elections as disenfranchisement is a violation of the rights to vote.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.