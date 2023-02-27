Connect with us

Election Violence: NHRC Demands Prosecution Of Perpetrators

Published

Soldiers block with truck and armoured tank the road leading to the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on March 10, 2019. - Fears has gripped residents of oil-rich Port Harcourt city in Niger delta region as state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission has been condoned off by dozens of fierce looking soldiers, anti-riots policemen and other complementary security agents who are jointly patrolling the city ahead of the much awaited results of the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, Sunday said the NHRC received complaints which recorded that three percent of the polling units across the country witnessed violence during Saturday’s elections.

He said vote-buying was recorded in Lagos, Imo, Sokoto, Jigawa, Edo, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kogi states.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during a press briefing on the state of the elections based on the complaints received by the commission, he said those behind the violence, including attacks and snatching of ballot boxes and materials, should be arrested and prosecuted.

He said in Kogi State, a party agent was allegedly shot by an opposition party agent.

Ojukwu said in Rivers and Lagos States, there were reports of ballot snatching and attacks on officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and voters.

He said there was a 92 percent record of successful accreditation with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He urged the INEC to ensure that those disenfranchised are able to vote in the rescheduled elections as disenfranchisement is a violation of the rights to vote.

Related

News

No Evidence To Prosecute 33 Indicted SARS Operatives –AGF

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has said there is no sufficient evidence to prosecute the 33 operatives of the disbanded Special...

November 8, 2020

News

#EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal of 37 SARS Operatives

The Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) dismisses 37 police officers....

October 16, 2020

News

We’ll Give Priority to Human Rights Issues – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the 9th House would give priority to issues related to human...

November 14, 2019

News

At Least 103 Complaints Filed Against SARS

No fewer than 103 complaints on human rights abuse have been filed against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights...

January 15, 2019

