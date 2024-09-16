ElectionWithoutDeception trends on social media as Nigerians demand transparent Edo guber poll

Nigerians are rallying on social media, trending the hashtag #ElectionWithoutDeception, as they call for a transparent and credible governorship election in Edo State.

With the election approaching, citizens are urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police to ensure a free, fair, and impartial process.

Amid concerns about potential manipulation and interference, the hashtag has been used by thousands to express their commitment to safeguarding the democratic process.

Social media is buzzing with demands for INEC to act with integrity, ensuring that every vote counts and that the people’s choice is respected.

Many posts echo the sentiment that any attempt to rig or tamper with the election will be met with resistance.

One popular tweet reads: “The people of Edo deserve a transparent, credible election. No room for manipulation or interference. #ElectionWithoutDeception”.

Others are calling on the Nigeria Police to maintain neutrality and protect the electoral process, with posts like: “Nigeria Police, protect the democratic process. No interference, no intimidation, just a free and fair election. #ElectionWithoutDeception”.

The campaign also emphasized the importance of voter empowerment, urging Edo residents to remain vigilant and participate actively in the election.

Another tweet warned: “Edo will resist any form of election rigging. The people’s voice must be heard! #ElectionWithoutDeception”.

The movement is not just local but has drawn the attention of Nigerians worldwide.

Many are warning that the world is watching and that any form of manipulation or electoral fraud will not go unnoticed.

Recall that the Edo governorship election will be held this Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The frontline candidates for the election are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

