Emulate Fubara on tenure of LG Chairmen, Group tells Nigerian Governors

Nigerian Governors have been urged to emulate Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara in respecting the Local Government Chairmanship tenure system.

The Young Christians’ Forum of Nigeria (YCFN) gave the advice in a statement signed by its President, Rev. Simon Pam, on Tuesday.

The group hailed Governor Fubara for putting his political differences with the immediate past Chairmen aside and allowing them to complete their tenure smoothly without interference.

YCFN said the Governor has set a new precedent for state and local government’s relationship in Nigeria, especially as regards power-sharing.

The forum added that with people like Governor Fubara at the helm of affairs, Nigerians need not worry about state police and local government autonomy.

“Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has demonstrated that he is a true democrat by allowing the immediate past Local Government Chairmen in the state to complete their tenure smoothly without any interference despite their political issues with him. His action is not only commendable but also worthy of emulation,” the statement said.

“While some of his counterparts in other states were running the local governments like an extension of the state executive council, Governor Fubara respected the principle of separation of powers and regarded the local government as a tier of government. Despite the provocations from the immediate past Chairmen, the Governor never abused their powers, harassed or intimidated any of them. He waited for the Chairmen to complete their tenure as mandated by the constitution.

“Therefore, we urge other Governors to emulate Governor Sim Fubara by respecting the Local Government Chairmanship tenure system and regarding the local government as an independent tier of government. With this, there would be no more clamour for local government autonomy.”

The Young Christians’ Forum of Nigeria (YCFN) also urged the immediate past Chairmen to peacefully vacate their offices, stressing that anything other than that is a blatant disregard for the democratic process and the constitution.

“According to information at our disposal, some of the immediate past Local Government Chairmen in Rivers State, including the Chairman of Emohua, Chidi Lloyd, have vowed that they won’t leave office after the expiration of their tenure on June 17, 2024.

“Their threats do not demonstrate crass political arrogance but also a blatant disregard for the democratic process and the constitution. We urge them to peacefully vacate their offices as mandated by the constitution. They should not take Governor Fubara’s magnanimity for granted.

“We rely on the police and other relevant agencies to forcefully remove the arrogant former Chairmen if they insist on remaining in office despite the expiration of their tenure.

“We also urge Rivers people to rally round Governor Fubara and reject the sinister plot by the former Chairmen and their allies to destabilise the state,” the statement added.

