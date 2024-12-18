EndBadGovernance: We didn’t see Khalid tortured in DSS detention – Released protesters

One of the protesters, Dahiru Hamza from Tudun Wada, Kaduna State, explained that their release was facilitated by the decision of the new DSS Director General.

“Honestly, I was not happy with the person who sponsored us, Khalid, because he convinced us that he had police authorization for the protest. We later ended up in DSS custody. But we were lucky; since our arrest, we were never tortured or maltreated,” Hamza said.

Hamza further explained that he initially feared being mistreated but was surprised by the fair treatment they received.

“After writing my statement, I was fed, and the DSS medical team attended to us. The only problem we faced was being confined to a place for so long because I was not used to staying in one spot as a DJ. Apart from that, nobody beat or maltreated us,” he added.

He emphasized that while confinement was difficult, they were not subjected to physical harm.

“If I had been tortured, now that I’m free, I would not be afraid to say it. But I was not. I don’t know why Khalid claimed he was tortured.”

Another released protester, Abdullahi Isa, who was arrested on August 2nd, corroborated Hamza’s account.

“We were in the room with Khalid, and I can tell you for a fact that nobody touched or beat anyone among us. I never saw Khalid being beaten or tortured,” Isa said.

Isa added that their unexpected release came after the new DSS DG intervened.

“The new DG invited our guardians to write statements on our behalf, after which we were allowed to go. Since then, none of the DSS officers have called or harassed us,” he noted.

Isa revealed that they learned about the new DSS leadership’s decision to review all cases, including Khalid’s.

“We later heard that the new DGSS directed the Kaduna DSS to review all operational and legal procedures surrounding our cases and Khalid’s case in court. That’s why Khalid is a free man today, even though he sponsored us,” Isa narrated.

The released protesters’ statements appear to contradict claims of torture by their sponsor, Khalid, while also shedding light on the role of the new DSS leadership in facilitating their release.