ESAN NORTH EAST COLLATION AGENT NARRATES HOW INEC OFFICIALS ALTERED POLLING UNIT RESULTS FOR APC

More shocking revelations of the Electoral fraud that occurred at the September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State are beginning to emerge as witnesses testify before the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal holding in Benin City.

At the resumed hearing of the Tribunal on Thursday 23rd January 2025, a witness and LGA Collation Agent for Esan North East LGA gave a vivid account of how INEC Ward Collation officials, acting in collusion with APC agents, altered the computation and collation of Polling Unit results without recourse to IREV to verify any discrepancies and obtaining the endorsement of the Presiding officers on Result sheets Forms EC8b as required by law.

Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s Manual and Guidelines for Conduct of Governorship Elections requires that where there is need for resolving discrepancies in Polling Unit results at RA/Ward Level, officials MUST locate the point of discrepancy, resolve the discrepancy using the electronic result and request the Presiding officer to endorse the resolution.