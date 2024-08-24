Ex -Edo Governor’s Wife, Suffering from Depression Due to Marital Strain – Family Sources Reveal

Close family members of a former Edo State Governor, have disclosed that his wife, has been struggling with depression.

The cause, according to insiders, is the ex-governor’s alleged controlling and narcissistic behaviour, which has put immense strain on their marriage.

The Wife, who married the Ex Governor in 2015, has maintained a low profile since their marriage, often seen only at official functions or in the background during political events. However, it now appears that behind the scenes, she has been enduring emotional turmoil.

“There is always tension between them because the man is so controlling and doesn’t give her breathing space,” revealed a family member who requested anonymity.

“It’s like she’s living in a gilded cage—beautiful on the outside, but incredibly restrictive on the inside,” she said.

The couple’s relationship, which was once the subject of public fascination, especially given the age difference and their high-profile wedding, has reportedly been deteriorating.

Insiders say that his authoritarian demeanour has been a major factor in her declining mental health.

“He has always been very demeaning , not just politically but personally. He likes things to be done his way and expects everyone, including her, to fall in line,” a close relative of her shared.

“At first, she tried to keep up, but over time, it became too much. The constant pressure has taken a toll on her,” the relative lamented.

According to another source within the family, her depression has become a serious concern.

“She’s been suffering in silence for years. The public sees a smiling, supportive wife, but they have no idea what she’s going through behind closed doors. It’s heartbreaking.

“He is a man who believes he knows best, and he expects everyone to follow suit. This attitude extends into his marriage, where he often dismisses Iara’s feelings and concerns. He has a way of making her feel insignificant, which has deeply affected her mental health.”

The insider further explained that she has been reluctant to speak out about her struggles due to the stigma surrounding mental health and the fear of public backlash.

“She’s afraid that if she says anything, it will be used against her. She’s in a very vulnerable position,” she said.

Members of her family are reportedly urging Oshiomhole to reconsider his approach and seek professional help for his wife.

“We are really worried about her. She needs support, not just from professionals but also from her husband. She needs to be treated with kindness and respect, not controlled and manipulated.

“This isn’t about politics; it’s about a woman’s well-being. We hope that by bringing this to light, it will prompt him to reflect on his behaviour and make the necessary changes. She deserves to be happy and healthy.”