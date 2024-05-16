Exclusive: Massive jubilation eclipse Rivers State as Wike’s allies resign from cabinet position

The political tension in Rivers State was ignited recently with the resignation of some commissioners from the State Executive Council. It was gathered that the move might be connected with the plan by the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to probe the administration of former governor Nyesom Wike.

According to impeccable sources in the state, the move by the governor indeed rattled loyalists of the former governor, who were left with no choice but to resign from the cabinet, a move considered to allow them to avoid appearing before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry to probe the former administration in the state.

According to Preye Samuel, a legal practitioner resident in the state. He stated that the governor’s move to institute a probe falls within his powers as the executive governor of the state.

“The move by Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a welcome development. He has not acted outside the purview of the law. Those who have given a political colouration to the move to institute a panel of enquiry are entitled to their opinion. It doesn’t change the fact that issues must be resolved, and the best way is what the governor has done.”

In another vein, there has been massive jubilation in parts of the state over the resignation of some commissioners sympathetic to the former governor. According to those interviewed, it was stated that the commissioners, who are allies of the former governor of the state, wanted to save themselves any form of embarrassment.

A top political figure in the state who didn’t want his name in print stated that the former governor’s allies have taken to their heels with the recent move by Governor Siminalayi Fubara to probe the administration of Nyesom Wike.

“The move by the governor is a massive blow to the Nyesom Wike camp. There is so much excitement in the state. Nyesom Wike has overreached himself in the whole issue. This probe will unearth his many shady deals and the loans left behind for the state.”

“Those commissioners have taken their destinies into their hands. Some have left the state with their families because it is no longer comfortable for them. They fear the probe panel that the governor wants to institute.”

A former River States House of Assembly member, Sir Jackson Belema, corroborated this fact. He stated that the resignation of some commissioners in the state could not have come at a better time.

“Their resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. I understand some of them have fled the state with their families. That is the best option for them because they allowed themselves to be used by Wike. There is palpable excitement in the air in the state. The people are in support of the governor. Those who know Wike should advise him to leave Governor Sim Fubara alone.”

It was also observed that plans are in top gear from different ethnic groups to undertake a solidarity match to Rivers State Government House in support of the state governor. According to sources, there was jubilation across the state as soon as news of the commissioner’s resignation was made public.

It was gathered that emissaries were sent to the governor, congratulating him and urging him not to relent in the effort to rescue the state from the hands of selfish politicians.

A top member of the Rivers States Council of Traditional Rulers, who pleaded anonymity, stated that traditional rulers in the state are excited about the recent developments with the resignation of some commissioners.

“We all know they are Wike boys. They attempted to undermine the governor. We are glad they are fleeing in droves because the state will be too hot for them. The people are rejoicing over their resignation. What does that tell you? It tells you that the people are with the governor.”

“They are afraid of the probe. They all knew what they did. They can run to the moon for all we care if they like. Rivers State must make progress.”

It would be recalled that there was a running battle between the governor of Rivers State, Similanayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over presumed control of the resources of the state and the political structure. Some time back, President Bola Tinubu intervened through a peace accord, which, from all indications, has broken down.