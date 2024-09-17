Exclusive: NNPCL, Others Import Tonnes of Off-Spec Fuel into Nigeria

Contrary to its assurances, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and independent marketers have continued to import substandard and off-specification Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, into Nigeria.

Investigation revealed that the ‘dirty petrol’ could account for as much as a quarter of the estimated 50 million litres of daily consumption when the volume imported by independent marketers is added to that of the NNPCL.

According to a Motor Tanker Vessels Report of Friday, September 13, 2024, sighted by our reporter, the combined amount of petrol imported through the Apapa, Tincan, Lekki, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri ports stood at 261,938 metric tonnes.

These deliveries were imported from the same sources deemed off-specification and damaging to automobiles.

Of the reported quantity, NNPCL received 134,938 metric tonnes, while independent marketers received 127,000 metric tonnes, accounting for about one-quarter of the amount of petrol consumed by Nigerians every month.

The off-specification petrol imports were received as months-long fuel queues persist across the country leaving Nigerians no option but to buy the fuel even as NNPCL management continues to assure that all is well.

An industry source, who does not want his name mentioned to protect his business interest, said: “They (NNPCL and independent marketers) have brought into the country the same kind of fuel that was condemned as dirty petrol but they know people are forced to buy this because the queues and shortage are forcing people to be desperate.”