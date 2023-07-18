8th Edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Begins

The 8th edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is just days away, and expectations are sky-high as billions worldwide prepare for a life-changing experience in God’s presence. Once again, the healing streams of God will empty themselves on God’s children eradicating every disease, torment, and contrary circumstance in its path.

Set to hold from the 28th to 30th of July; the Live Healing Services is a time of succor and restoration to many worldwide seeking divine refuge and liberation from all that ails them. Streaming Live in all major languages of the earth on various platforms, the program offers everyone instant access to the revitalizing power of God, regardless of location, time, class, or status.

Countless incredible healing miracles occur at every edition of the program. Many give their hearts to Christ as they experience God’s Word backed with great signs and wonders in an atmosphere of rapturous worship and prayer.

One of such amazing miracles recorded at the program is that of Marie from the United Kingdom, who sustained damage to her right ear when she was nine, leading to hearing loss and decades of debilitating pain, consistent headaches, bleeding, and futile visits to the hospital. Her moment of divine visitation came when she participated in the Live Healing Service. As Pastor Chris ministered healing to deaf ears at the program, Marie suddenly noticed that she could hear from her right ear. “To be sure, I blocked my left ear with my fingers, and I could still hear the man of God and the people around me talk clearly. Since then, I can hear perfectly and have experienced no pain or bleeding. This is a big miracle for me! After more than 40 years, I can now hear perfectly”.

Like Marie, you too can have your miracle; regardless of the duration or severity of that disease, torment, or contrary circumstances you or your loved ones may be facing. It will not withstand the torrents of healing power unleashed in the name of Jesus Christ at the program. All you need is faith in the saving power of God’s Word concerning you. Registration is still on and free, so take a bold step of faith by confirming your attendance now via www.healingstreams,tv/LHS and invite others too.

Speaking on the upcoming program, The Man of God Pastor Chris, reacting to the countless testimonies of healing miracles recorded at every edition, stated, “All these miracles that happened at the Live Healing Services are proof that Jesus Christ is the same today, yesterday and forever, and He is still with us! Come 28th -30th of July, the same things will happen again. The blind will receive sight; the lame will walk; and the dead will come back to life”.

Preparations are in high gear as the highly anticipated weekend draws near. Join us on ROAD TO HEALING STREAMS LIVE HEALING SERVICES airing LIVE on www.healingstreams.tv from 6 PM GMT+1 daily to see exciting and daring works of faith from millions of saints around the world as they prepare for the program. It will surely stir up more faith in you and help to prepare you for your miracle. Additionally, you can watch the program on the Healing School mobile app and Loveworld Networks.

22-year-old Kelvin Motela from Kenya was incapacitated by Polymyositis, a rare autoimmune inflammatory disease, for over two years. All medical treatments proved futile until his condition was declared incurable, and the doctors put him on medications to manage the pain and discomfort until the inevitable happened.

Unwilling to continue living in such a state of chronic pain and restriction, Kelvin resolved to bet his life on God’s word when news of the March Healing Streams Live Healing Services reached him. Full of faith, his moment of divine restoration came as the man of God, Pastor Chris, called out his name on the virtual healing line commanding healing to his body in the name of Jesus Christ. Instantly, Kelvin was made whole, and he has this to say. “I felt something leave my body, and since all pain varnished. I have not taken any medication and walk perfectly without aid. I thank God and Pastor Chris for bringing healing to the nations.

Kelvin and Marie participated in the program from different continents, yet, both received their desired miracles as the power of God surged through their bodies while connected to the service. This is a foretaste of the spectacular move of the Spirit that will be experienced again at the Live services this July, begetting Christian healing everywhere.

Be ready; your time for divine restoration is at hand. The Live services begin at 3 PM GMT+1 daily and will air on your local TV and radio stations. You can also enjoy the Healing Streams experience with friends and family from the comfort of your devices onsite in your home, office, place of business, or online by creating a virtual center now.

To get started, visit www.healingstreams.tv/LHS to create one or to register your onsite center. Remember to share your link with all your friends and family. Furthermore, you can choose to participate from any of the healing centers nearest you.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).

