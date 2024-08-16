Expert: Dangote Refinery Will Secure Nigeria’s Fuel Supply For Over 8 Years

Former Technical Adviser to an ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Daniel Kunle, says the $20bn Dangote Refinery can secure Nigeria’s petroleum supply for the next 10 years till the country transits to electrical vehicles.

Kunle on Thursday said “since independence in 1960, Dangote Refinery is the first mega industrial project that is puttng us on the status of economic sovereignty”.

“The four government refineries combined, the four – the small one in Port Harcourt built in 1965, the bigger one built in 1988, and the Warri refinery built in 1978, Kaduna in 1980 – combined, will not give Nigeria more than maybe 20 million litres per day of petrol.

“And today, Nigeria is consuming maybe about 40 million. Dangote refinery alone will do about about 50 million litres of petrol per day.

“So that means, he (Dangote) is going to secure the country. What we get from the Dangote refinery in the next five to 10 years will help us to transit to electricity,” he said.

He said the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has failed and should resign from his position.

“NNPC does not produce crude oil. NNPC just manages documents for us. It is a clerical entity; that whole place is just a bureaucratic clerical entity, they do not produce.

“They have 60 per cent in some of these assets, they have 55 per cent in some of these assets. But they produce nothing, show me one rig they have. They cannot give what they don’t have.

“His team has failed the country, a big failure. For the last ten years, have you hit 2 million barrels per day, with your reserve? It is the system. If you are the head, you resign; if it is not working, you resign. In a civilised society with this level of outcry, the voice of man is the voice of God. You will resign.

“In fact, he is embarrassing the President. He cannot give 300 thousand or 400 thousand (barrels) to Dangote, where will he get it?” he said.

