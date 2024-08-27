Explosive Devices Discovered In Niger Communities

The Niger State Police Command, under the directive of Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Danmamman, said it has successfully destroyed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered during counter-insurgency operations between 2021 and 2023.

The destruction, led by SP Mohammed Mamun, took place on August 22, 2024, near Zuma Rock, Suleja.

The recovered IEDs include pipe-borne explosives, military-grade missiles, and hand grenades found in Shiroro and Minna.

In a separate operation, an abandoned AK-49 rifle was recovered on August 14, 2024, in the Kaffin-Koro area, believed to have been left by bandits during a joint clearance operation. The rifle is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

Additionally, the police said it arrested two suspected robbers on August 23, 2024, in Zuba, Abuja, recovering a stolen Mercedes C230 and several electronic items. The suspects confessed to the crime and are currently under investigation.

In another case, on August 16, 2024, a suspect was apprehended in Tafa for attempting to sell 52 rolls of vandalised aluminium cables, with further arrests made related to the case. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.

Finally, on August 19, 2024, a man was arrested in Maitumbi with a stolen motorcycle and tools used for theft. The suspect admitted to previous thefts and is under investigation.

The Police Command said it remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of Niger State residents.

