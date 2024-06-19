FACT CHECK: Did Hon. Abejide Leke Make Bogus Claims About Earnings of Lawmakers? (VIDEO)

A trending video on social media captures Elder Abejide Leke, the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, reeling out what is claimed to be the earnings of lawmakers.

In the video, Hon. Leke supposedly said he earns N2.5m as a basic salary, N5m for accommodation, N7.5m for furniture, N1.2m for newspaper, N621,000 for wardrobe and N248,000 for recess.

However, a fact check shows that the video was distorted to suit the purpose of fake news merchants. So what really happened?

Hon. Abejide Leke was only raising a point of order on privilege concerning claims by one Adeola Fayekun. In the original video, Leke lamented that his privilege had been breached.

The lawmaker brought the attention of his colleagues to the social media commentator who made bogus claims about his earnings.

Elder Leke further lamented that Adeola who is based in the United Kingdom has made it a duty to misinform Nigerians, particularly his constituents on happenings in the National Assembly.

The lawmaker said Adeola has continually instigated the people and urged the House leadership to take decisive action.