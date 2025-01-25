Faleke: Appraising An Honest Servant Leader – By Okanga Agila

Rt. Hon. Abiodun James Faleke stands out as a beacon of honesty and integrity in Nigeria’s legislative landscape. As the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and representative of Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Faleke’s reputation as a nationalist, unifier, and business magnate has earned him a unique place in the country’s politics.

His remarkable ability to transcend geographical boundaries, winning a Lagos State Constituency seat despite being a Kogite, speaks volumes about his influence, reliability, and thoroughness. Faleke’s impressive political career attests to his exceptional dexterity and sagacity. With a unique blend of business acumen and political savvy, he has established himself as a respected and influential figure in Nigerian politics.

Rt. Hon. Abiodun James Faleke’s remarkable life journey began on Christmas Day, 1959, a fitting start for a man destined to shine in Nigeria’s political landscape. His foray into politics was marked by a significant appointment as the first Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State in 2003, courtesy of then-Governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Faleke’s determination and upbeat approach propelled him to contest and win the 2011 election, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives. His commitment to his home state led him to run as deputy governorship candidate alongside Abubakar Audu in 2015. Faleke’s popularity and strategic prowess played a crucial role in the party’s victory, ending the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) decade-long reign.

Rt. Hon. Faleke’s fate took a dramatic turn when Abubakar Audu, his running mate, passed away shortly before the official declaration of the election results. This unexpected turn of events led to Yahaya Bello, the first runner-up in the party’s primary election, taking over the position. Despite this setback, Faleke’s remarkable educational background and professional credentials stood him in good stead.

A distinguished holder of an MBA in Management from Imo State University, Owerri, and fellowships from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing Supply (CIPS), London, and the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), Faleke demonstrated remarkable equanimity, resilience, and decisiveness in the face of adversity. His exemplary response earned him the confidence and respect of his party, the All Progressives Party (APC), and its leadership.

Throughout his illustrious career, Faleke has held various esteemed positions, including Substantive Chairman of Ojudu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State and Chairman of Conference 57, the body of Local Government Chairmen in Lagos State. He has also chaired several House Committees, such as Anti-Corruption, National Ethics and Values, and served as a member of committees on Public Procurement, MDGs, Interior, Public Accounts, Science and Technology, and Petroleum Subsidy Probe.

Rt. Hon. Faleke has demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of Nigerian citizens through his sponsorship of several key bills. Notably, he proposed the NYSC Act Amendment Bill, which aimed to provide life insurance coverage for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members. Additionally, he championed a bill prohibiting the sale and use of military uniforms to prevent their misuse for criminal purposes and mitigate security risks.

Faleke has also taken a strong stance on national security, sponsoring a motion to shut down over 1,400 porous and illegal borders to curb insecurity, insurgency, and border security challenges. A core devotee and loyalist of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his sterling performance and unflinching dedicated service to the people continue to resonate eloquently for him as the Chairman, House Committee on Finance.

Mind you, it was Rt. Hon. Faleke who started the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidency project in the last quarter of 2019. Behind the scenes, he quietly orchestrated the campaign’s success. With unrelenting passion and conviction, Faleke piloted the strategy that would eventually lead to a resounding victory in the Presidential Primaries.

As the Returning Officer at the Primaries held in Eagle Square Abuja, Faleke’s leadership skills shone brightly. He worked tirelessly for three days without sleep, ensuring that every detail was meticulously executed and every challenge was overcome. His commitment to the project’s success was inspiring, and his efforts ultimately paid off. As the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Faleke played a pivotal role in organizing the campaign that propelled the President to victory. His legacy as a behind-the-scenes architect of this historic win will undoubtedly endure.

Rt. Hon. Faleke has demonstrated exceptional leadership and responsibility in overseeing Nigeria’s public financial systems. His expertise spans revenue generation, national budget planning, and fiscal policies, ensuring the country’s financial stability and growth. Through effective collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Faleke has facilitated seamless budget presentation and implementation, as well as the consolidation of the budget cycle. His commitment to upholding Nigeria’s fiscal discipline and revenue policies has been unwavering, promoting transparency, accountability, and due process in public funds management and government spending.

As an exemplary leader, Faleke embodies the principles of servant-leadership, prioritizing the nation’s interests and demonstrating a steadfast dedication to ethical governance. His efforts have not only enhanced Nigeria’s financial management but have also inspired confidence in the country’s economic future.

As Rt. Hon. Faleke continues to leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape, his legacy serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future. With a career spanning over three decades, Faleke’s unwavering commitment to public service, integrity, and transparency has earned him a unique place in the hearts of Nigerians. As a testament to his exceptional leadership and vision, Faleke’s contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come, inspiring a new wave of leaders to follow in his footsteps and build upon his remarkable achievements.

Today, Rt. Hon. Abiodun James Faleke remains a steadfast champion of truth and accountability, consistently demonstrating the transformative power of honesty and integrity in public life. His strong moral compass and dedication to ethical governance have fostered a culture of transparency, inspiring trust and confidence in the hearts of Nigerians and illuminating a path forward for a more just and equitable society.

Okanga writes from Apo legislative quarters, Abuja.