FCT Budget: Wike Commended For Rebuilding Trust, Confidence In Public Officials Under Tinubu

The Concerned Young Leaders Forum has praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, for revitalizing trust and confidence in public officials under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

In a statement signed by Dr. James Titus Uzah, the group said the House of Representatives’ passage of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N288 billion demonstrates Wike’s commitment to infrastructure development and internal revenue generation.

Recall that the lower legislative chamber passed the supplementary appropriation bill for a third reading on Thursday, after Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara, chairman of the house committee on FCT, presented a report.

Betara asked his colleagues to approve the budget, saying there are critical projects that need to be completed within a short timeframe.

Uzah said the allocation of 89.21% of the supplementary revenue to capital projects will stimulate economic growth and improve residents’ quality of life.

The Concerned Young Leaders Forum also applauded Wike’s vision, adding that it aligns with their values, and his dedication to restoring the Abuja Master Plan.

Uzah said Wike’s collaborative approach with stakeholders ensured swift passage of the supplementary budget, facilitating the timely execution of critical projects.

He added that his leadership extends beyond infrastructure development, instilling confidence in the FCT administration through transparency and accountability.

The group also commended Rt. Hon. Betara for for his outstanding role in steering the supplementary appropriation bill through the House of Representatives.

Uzah said Betara’s leadership and collaboration with colleagues demonstrate his ability to drive progress and achieve result.

“The Concerned Young Leaders Forum warmly commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, for his tireless efforts in rebuilding trust and confidence in public officials under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu,” the statement said.

“The recent passage of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N288 billion is a testament to Minister Wike’s commitment to infrastructure development and internal revenue generation in the FCT.

“This supplementary budget will undoubtedly revitalize the FCT’s lost glory over the past eight years. The allocation of 89.21% of the proposed supplementary revenue to capital projects demonstrates Wike’s focus on infrastructure development, a move that will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

“Wike’s efforts in internal revenue generation is a model for other government appointees to follow. This attests to Wike’s innovative approach to revenue generation, which has yielded significant results.

“The Concerned Young Leaders Forum applauds Wike’s vision for the FCT, which aligns with our forum’s values. His dedication to restoring the Abuja Master Plan is evident in his short, medium, and long-term plans, which will reposition the FCT among the world’s top capitals.

“We are impressed by Minister Wike’s ability to work harmoniously with stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to achieve his developmental goals. This collaborative approach has facilitated the swift passage of the supplementary budget, ensuring timely execution of critical projects.

“The impact of Minister Wike’s leadership extends beyond infrastructure development. His commitment to transparency and accountability has instilled confidence in the FCT administration.

“As young leaders, we recognize the importance of visionary leadership in driving national progress. Minister Wike’s achievements demonstrate that effective governance can transform lives and communities. We pledge our support for initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and progress in the FCT.

“The Concerned Young Leaders Forum believes that Wike’s achievements will have a lasting impact on the FCT. His legacy will serve as a benchmark for future administrators, inspiring them to strive for excellence.

“As we celebrate Wike’s accomplishments, we acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. We urge him to remain focused on his developmental goals, ensuring that the FCT becomes a model for sustainable development and good governance.”

The Forum urged other public officials to emulate Wike’s exemplary leadership and commitment to development, recognizing visionary leadership’s impact on national progress.