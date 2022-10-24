FCT Risks Attack, Says US, DHQ Allays Fears

The United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a security alert over the risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, Punch reports.

The alert which was released by the US Embassy in Abuja on Sunday listed targets of attacks.

It read, “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.”

On actions to take by residents, it noted, “Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.”

The US Embassy said it will offer reduced services until further notice.

But the Defence Headquarters has allayed the fears of residents in the FCT.

Speaking to one of our correspondents on Sunday, the Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, said the intelligence community was aware and had put mechanism in place.

He said, “This is not for the press, though the UK and the US embassies have raised the alert. Before it filtered to the embassies, the intelligence community have been on top of the situation.

“The press covering it however, would only alarm and inflame the situation. It would serve no purpose unless it would stoke fear in the minds of Abuja residents.

“So, without any violent act of terrorism, the terrorists would have yet achieved their objective, because the primary objective of terrorism is to instill fear.”

