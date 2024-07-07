FCT women protest Wike’s alleged attacks on Senator Kingibe

Women from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have protested the alleged attacks on Senator Ireti Kingibe by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The women, who gathered at the Unity Fountain Arena in the Maitama District over the weekend, marched to the Presidential Villa, demanding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ‘call Wike to order’ and stop the harassment of the senator.

The protest came amid rising political tensions in the FCT, where Senator Kingibe has been at odds with Wike over issues of governance and representation.

Zainab Abubakar, leader of the group, said the women are standing up against the attacks because they believe in Senator Kingibe’s mandate to represent them.

In her words, “We have watched and listened with keen interest to the unprovoked constant attacks on our democratically elected representative at the Red Chamber, Senator Ireti Kingibe, by the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

“We object strongly to such onslaught, humiliation, and intimidation. Have we suddenly forgotten the importance of women in society and the need to respect them?

“We know how Wike has been fighting every leader in Rivers State, including those who groomed him in politics. Perhaps that is what he wants to do with our dear senator after she joined her colleagues in confirming his appointment as FCT Minister.

“We, the Concerned Women of FCT, Abuja, are therefore calling on all women in Abuja to rise against Wike’s antics because who knows who he will face in the FCT tomorrow?”

Ify Jacobs, a women coordinator from Bwari Area Council, said the conflict between the senator and the minister is affecting the city’s ability to thrive and urged Wike to let Senator Kingibe do her job without unnecessary stress.

She said, “I am here today to register my displeasure about what’s going on concerning our distinguished senator and the FCT Minister.

“We need to say enough is enough. When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. The issue between our senator and the FCT Minister is affecting the city’s ability to thrive.

“I want to express that enough is enough. The FCT Minister should let our senator, whom we women came out to vote for, do her job without unnecessary stress.”

Blessing John, another protester and concerned woman from the FCT, said the attacks on Senator Kingibe are a slap in the face to the residents of the FCT and called on President Tinubu to address the issue.

According to her, “The conflict between the FCT Minister and the senator representing the city is very unfortunate and shouldn’t be happening at a time like this.

“We have had senators and ministers representing the FCT, and there has always been synergy. I wonder why we are having this issue now.

“I remember vividly when the senator first called out the ministers to address insecurity within the city. From then on, it became clear that there is no proper synergy between these two persons.

“It is very unfortunate because we need the ministers and the senator to work together for the people of the FCT to enjoy the benefits of democracy.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.