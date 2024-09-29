FearlessInOctober Protests Ill-timed – CSOs

Over fifty coalition of civil society organizations have said it is insensitive and disrespectful for any person or group to pick Nigeria’s independent day for a protest.

The group spoke ahead of a planned October 1 protest tagged “Fearless Protests”.

Sir Augustine Aminu, National President Volunteer Media Advocacy for Accountable Leadership (AVMAAL) who spoke on behalf of the coalition at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, described the planned protest as an assault on the struggles of Nigeria’s founding fathers.

At the press conference which had representatives of over 50 civil society organizations in attendance, Aminu said the protest is ill-timed, urging Nigerians to instead see the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in making Nigeria work again.

Aminu admitted that the reforms of the President Tinubu administration are painful, but said they are necessary because the president inherited a ailing economy.

He expressed surpised over rumours that some persons plan to use the excuse of the protest to burn down the country, noting that those making such plans are the real enemies of the country.

He urged Nigerian youths not to allow themselves be used by those who do have patriotic interest of the country at heart

“Protests can easily disrupt economic activities, halt business operations, and create an atmosphere of uncertainty”.

According to him, Nigeria is already dealing with economic challenges, and a protest of this magnitude could further slow down growth, affect our fragile markets, and disrupt livelihoods.