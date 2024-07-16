Fed. Govt. Repatriates 190 Nigerians From UAE

The Federal Government has repatriated a total of 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), signed by its Director General, Director, North Central Zone, Bashir Garga, on Tuesday, the returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 5:57 AM, by a combined team of government officials led by NEMA.

NEMA said the returnees have been profiled and documented by the relevant agencies, and sensitized to “behave with decorum and responsibility” on their return to Nigeria.

“The federal government urges all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency and integrity.”

It would be recalled that in October 2022, FG repatriated a total of 542 from UAE.