Federal High Court Affirms Asue Ighodalo As Edo PDP Gubernatorial Candidate 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the nomination of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election.

The court’s decision, delivered by Justice James Omotosho, came in a judgment on a suit marked CS/469/24. The court dismissed the case filed by Philip Shaibu, who had challenged Ighodalo’s nomination as the PDP’s candidate.

In its ruling, the court held that Ighodalo was duly nominated during the party’s primary election, which was held on February 22, 2024, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. Ighodalo emerged victorious, securing 577 votes to defeat Shaibu and 10 other aspirants.

The court further determined that the plaintiffs’ case lacked merit, as they failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Ighodalo had forged his voter’s card. Moreover, the court ruled that the action was statute-barred and consequently struck it out.

This decision solidifies Ighodalo’s position as the PDP’s standard-bearer for the upcoming Edo State gubernatorial election, set to be held later this year. The ruling is seen as a significant victory for the party and its candidate, as they now move forward with their campaign strategy.

Experts believe that this court ruling will have far-reaching implications for the political landscape in Edo State, as the PDP seeks to retain the governorship seat in the upcoming election.