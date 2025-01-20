Festus Keyamo’s Impact On Nigeria’s Aviation Sector – By Philip Agbese

As a concerned citizen and stakeholder in Nigeria’s progress, I am compelled to offer my candid assessment of Festus Keyamo’s leadership. His innovative approach to nation-building has ignited a sense of hope and optimism among Nigerians. With a keen eye for strategic partnerships and a deep understanding of the complexities of national development, Keyamo is redefining the contours of leadership in Nigeria. In this article, I will share my perspective on the key initiatives and policies that have marked his tenure and explore the implications of his vision for Nigeria’s future.

Recently, one would observe that Nigeria’s aviation sector has been experiencing a remarkable transformation and growth, courtesy of the presence and actions of a bold and visionary leader piloting the affairs of the aviator sector in the right direction, in the person of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Featus Keyamo, SAN. Since his appointment in 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has positioned himself as a critical force in reshaping the sector. Through visionary partnerships, trailblazing policies, and an unshakeable dedication to excellence, Festus Keyamo has elevated Nigeria’s aviation sector to unprecedented global prominence.

Being a formidable strategist and critical analyst, his actions aligned seamlessly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritising economic growth, infrastructural development and creating a positive global image for Nigeria. Keyamo’s efforts to modernise the aviation sector show his profound understanding of the industry’s potential to catalyse national development.

Keyamo’s leadership has been characterised by a strong emphasis on enhancing safety standards and modernising infrastructure. This focus has yielded significant results, particularly in Nigeria’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention. The country’s compliance index has increased substantially, from 49.5% to 75.5%, marking a major improvement.

This enhanced compliance has addressed a longstanding challenge in the aviation sector: the difficulty airlines face in acquiring modern fleets due to high leasing costs. Keyamo’s efforts have improved Nigeria’s creditworthiness and regulatory framework, facilitating airlines’ access to modern fleets and enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Safety has also been a focal point in Keyamo’s partnership with Boeing. The Working-Together Agreement (MoU) between Nigeria and Boeing prioritises the development of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, safety programs, talent development, and operational efficiency. This partnership not only reduces the reliance on foreign MRO facilities but also positions Nigeria as a hub for aviation maintenance in Africa.

Festus Keyamo’s tenure has been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence in aviation safety and convenience. To achieve this, he has spearheaded strategic policy overhauls and cutting-edge infrastructure upgrades aimed at revolutionizing the passenger experience and supercharging airport efficiency.

The Lagos terminal’s dramatic transformation and Abuja’s second runway expansion attest to his vision, poised to significantly enhance capacity and slash delays. Furthermore, Keyamo has championed a sweeping review of airport concession agreements, injecting transparency, efficiency, and world-class standards into the mix. This bold move has created a fertile ground for private sector investment, a vital catalyst for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

By taking these actions, Keyamo has demonstrated a keen understanding of the importance of infrastructure as the backbone of a thriving aviation sector. His efforts are not merely about adding facilities, but ensuring that these facilities meet international standards and cater to the needs of an increasingly mobile population.

Another significant achievement under Keyamo’s leadership is the finalisation of key Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs). These agreements have integrated Nigeria more deeply into the global aviation ecosystem, facilitating easier and more efficient air travel between Nigeria and other countries under mutual benefits. In essence, BASAs improve Nigeria’s image internationally while simultaneously promoting tourism and trade through enhancing connectivity and cultivating alliances with foreign airlines. This is in line with Keyamo’s overarching objective of utilising the aviation industry to enhance the nation’s reputation abroad.

Keyamo’s participation in the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Global Conference in Dublin, Ireland, earlier this year lay bare the fact that he is committed to global integration. In his fireside chat with Phillip Tozer-Pennington, Managing Director of Aviation News Limited, Keyamo highlighted the transformative strides in Nigeria’s aviation sector and reaffirmed the collective drive to ensure a brighter, more connected future; he sees the Nigerian aviation sector function maximally at the global scale.

Having had the privilege of attending the same conference in Dublin, I can attest to the Hon Minister’s infectious passion and tireless efforts to propel Nigeria’s aviation sector to new heights. His visionary leadership and commitment to global best practices left an indelible mark on the conference, and I firmly believe that our aviation sector is poised for unprecedented success under his guidance.

One of the defining features of Keyamo’s leadership style is his collaborative acumen and his ability to bring stakeholders together to address key challenges and chart a unified course for the industry. His engagement with airlines, insurers, regional banks, and global aviation giants like Boeing demonstrates a collaborative approach that prioritises the common good over individual interests. These partnerships have been instrumental in addressing critical issues such as financing, safety, and capacity building. By fostering a culture of dialogue and collaboration, Keyamo has ensured that reforms are not only impactful but also sustainable.

The aviation sector has long been recognised as a driver of economic growth, and Keyamo’s initiatives have reinforced this role perfectly. The development of local MRO facilities, for instance, has the potential to create thousands of jobs and reduce the capital flight associated with outsourcing maintenance to foreign countries.

Moreover, improved airport infrastructure and increased connectivity have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy, including tourism, hospitality, and trade. By positioning Nigeria as an aviation hub in Africa, Keyamo is laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth and development.

While Keyamo’s achievements are laudable, the journey is far from over. The aviation sector still faces challenges such as high operational costs, currency devaluation, and the need for further infrastructural upgrades. However, Keyamo’s proactive approach and strategic partnerships provide a solid foundation for addressing these issues.

The economic reforms under President Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidies and currency adjustments, have created a challenging operating environment for airlines. However, these reforms are also necessary for long-term economic stability. Keyamo’s ability to navigate these complexities and implement policies that cushion the impact on the aviation sector is very critical and will remain applicable for many years.

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s aviation sector will continue to evolve, and be sustained with the momentum generated by Keyamo’s leadership for a very long time. This requires not only maintaining the policies and partnerships already in place but also adapting to emerging trends and challenges.

Keyamo has truly set a high standard for what can be achieved in the aviation sector. His focus on collaboration, innovation, and global integration should serve as a blueprint for future leaders. By staying the course and building on his achievements, Nigeria can solidify its position as a leader in African aviation.

Festus Keyamo has elevated the nation’s aviation sector to unprecedented heights, through a form commitment to global best practices. His actions not only align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda but also reflect a deep understanding of the great importance of the aviation sector’s potential in facilitating growth and improving Nigeria’s global standing.

Truly, Festus Keyamo has raised the bar, and the nation is better for it.

Philip Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman of the tenth National Assembly.