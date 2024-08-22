FG Increases Passport Procurement Fees

The Federal Government has increased the fees for the procurement of Nigerian Passport with effect from the 1st of September 2024.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, DCI Kenneth Udo, says the increment is a part of the government’s efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

He said that based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

The statement further adds that the fees remain unchanged for Nigerians in Diaspora.

While expressing regrets about any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; the NIS assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

