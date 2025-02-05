FG To Take Over Incomplete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project – Umahi

THE Federal Government, yesterday, warned it would take over any section of Lagos-Ibadan expressway not completed by contractors before April, as it pushes to finalize the long-delayed project.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Umahi said the government was determined to commission the project and would not allow further delays.

He said: “We are poised to take over some parts of the route if they are not completed by April because we need to commission that project.”

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project, valued at N213 billion, was divided into two phases. Julius Berger completed the first phase, while RCC is still working on the second.

Umahi revealed that N30 billion is needed to complete the remaining sections, including an 8.55-kilometer stretch of the Lagos-bound carriageway.

According to him, “the contract value of what is left is about N4 billion and then the Lagos-bound is about 8.55 kilometer and this is what we re-scoped. That amount is N22 billion so you technically have about N30 billion, even though the total value of the project is N213 billion.

“But don’t forget that what is needed to complete that route is N30 billion and that’s Arab Contractors”, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of reviewing, re-scoping, and prioritizing ongoing infrastructure projects, FEC approved 14 major road contracts worth N242.148 billion across different states.

One of the projects approved is the Agaye-Kachia-Baro Road in Niger State, awarded to Messrs GR Building Construction Limited at a cost of N22 billion.

The council also approved N26.335 billion for the rehabilitation of the Odukpani Junction-Apeti section of the Calabar-Ikom-Ogoja Road in Cross River State, with Samatech as the contractor.

