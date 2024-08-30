Fire Razes Lagos Govt Staff Quarters At Ogba

A fire incident has been reported at the Lagos State Government Staff Quarters at Odunsanmi Street, off WEMPCO Road, Ogba area of the state.

According to reports, the incident happened in the wee hours of today, precisely, around 2.20 am.

It was gathered that one of the two-bedrooms in Flat 5, of Block 21, a two-winged, three-story building of 16 two-bedroom flats, was burnt.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, revealed that the fire originated from an electrical surge in the children’s room.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the fire completely destroyed the children’s bedroom, resulting in loss of properties worth millions of naira.

“The prompt and coordinated efforts of the Agency’s LRT, NPF, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, ensured the fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

“Fortunately there was no loss of life and injuries sustained in the incident.

“Also, victims and other occupants were enlightened on the proper use of electric appliances, “Oke-Osanyitolu confirmed.

As of 5 am, men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASEMA and Nigerian Police Officers, were still battling to put the situation under control completely.

