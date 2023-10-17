Firms To Empower Nigerian Entrepreneurs With SME Accelerator Program

Africa’s leading super-app platform, Ayoba, in strategic collaboration with Adanian Labs, is thrilled to unveil the selected entrepreneurs for its highly anticipated SME Accelerator Program in Nigeria.

The SME Accelerator Program call for applications received an overwhelming response from applicants.

Fifty outstanding businesses, after a rigorous selection process spanning weeks, have been chosen out of hundreds of applications received.

A final round of 30 SMES, out of the 50 pre-qualified, will make it into the Accelerator Program after the final pitch session themed SME Activation Day scheduled for October 20th, 2023.

This significant event marks the culmination of Season 1, of Ayoba and Adanian Labs’ joint initiative, the SME Accelerator Program. This Program is set to revolutionize Nigeria’s SME landscape. Launched on August 10th, the program attracted a diverse array of entrepreneurial talents, each vying for a chance to be part of this transformative journey of SME sustainability.

“We are truly inspired by the passion and creativity displayed by the Nigerian entrepreneurs,” remarked Eero Tarianne. Chief Ecosystem Development Officer at Ayoba.

“This event is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the potential that exists within Nigeria’s vibrant SME community, Ayoba and Adanian Labs are proud to be a catalyst for digital inclusion”

The SME Activation Day, on October 20th, promises an exciting opportunity and knowledge- sharing experience, carefully designed to empower these successful entrepreneurs further in scaling their businesses. The ayoba SME Activation Day will open invaluable networking opportunities with seasoned business leaders and industry experts and an opportunity for the SMEs to sell their business to key stakeholders.

For successful inductees into the SME Accelerator Program, this presents an immense opportunity to scale into the over 30m users of the Ayoba platform, high market access for any SME. Participants will also gain access to the Adanian Labs cutting-edge Learning Management System, which would ensure a holistic and transformative experience in digitalising their business operations and services.

“Our collaboration with Ayoba has been geared toward empowering entrepreneurs with the skills and resources necessary for sustainable growth,” affirmed Killian Mayua, Country Head at Adanian Labs, Nigeria.”

“This event signifies the beginning of a journey that will not only elevate these businesses but also contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy.

“The SME Activation Day is not just a showcase of entrepreneurial talent; it’s a statement of intent. Ayoba and Adanian Labs are committed to nurturing these SMEs, enabling them to grow through digitization.

“Stay tuned for live updates and highlights from the Ayoba SME Activation Day on October 20th, as ayoba and Adanian Labs stand together in empowering Nigerian SMEs to dream big, achieve big, and impact big.”

