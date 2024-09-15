Flood: Northern Youths Commend Dangote Foundation, Founder for Benevolence Towards Borno Flood Victims

The Northern Youth Congress (NYC) has praised the Dangote Foundation and its founder, Aliko Dangote, for their generous donation towards flood relief efforts in Borno State.

Recently, Alhaji Dangote visited Maiduguri to announce a substantial donation of N1.5 billion to support flood relief efforts.

The donation includes N1 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and N500 million to the Borno State Government.

According to a statement signed by Alhaji Mohammed Ali, the NYC commended Alhaji Dangote’s commitment to humanity, stating that his contribution will significantly impact the relief efforts and provide much-needed support to those affected by the floods.

The NYC applauded Alhaji Dangote’s selfless act and commitment to humanity, praying that his contribution will ease the suffering of the people of Maiduguri and Borno State and assist in the recovery process.

Ali praised the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s dedication to investing in a healthier, better-educated, and empowered Africa, evident in this donation.

The group further described Alhaji Dangote as one of the few genuine businessmen who genuinely care for humanity.

“The Northern Youth Congress (NYC) wishes to express its heartfelt commendation to the Dangote Foundation and its founder, Aliko Dangote, for their exceptional benevolence towards the flood victims in Borno State,” the statement said.

“The recent devastating floods in Borno State have left thousands of residents displaced and vital infrastructure destroyed. In response to this humanitarian crisis, Alhaji Dangote visited Maiduguri to announce a substantial donation aimed at supporting flood relief efforts.

“During his visit, Alhaji Dangote pledged N1 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help address the extensive devastation caused by the floods. This donation will be instrumental in addressing immediate humanitarian needs, including shelter, food, and medical assistance.

“In addition to the NEMA donation, Alhaji Dangote committed a further N500 million directly to the Borno State Government. This critical financial aid will bolster local recovery and rebuilding efforts, supporting the state’s initiatives to restore vital infrastructure and services.

“The combined N1.5 billion donation is a testament to Alhaji Dangote’s commitment to humanity and his dedication to supporting those in need. This philanthropic effort is part of a broader initiative to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the natural disaster.

“Alhaji Dangote’s contribution is expected to have a significant impact on the relief efforts, providing much-needed support to those affected by the floods. His leadership by example is a clarion call to the private sector to join hands in supporting the relief efforts.

“Dangote’s philanthropic efforts through the Dangote Foundation have been a beacon of hope for countless Nigerians. His selfless dedication to supporting those in need is unparalleled, and his commitment to the well-being of Nigerians is unwavering.

“Dangote never fails to show up for the masses at any time. Whether it’s providing relief to flood victims, supporting healthcare initiatives, or empowering communities through education and economic empowerment programs, the Dangote Foundation has consistently demonstrated a genuine interest in the welfare of Nigerians.

“We salute Dangote’s compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to humanity. He is indeed a shining example of what it means to be a responsible and caring member of society.

“We therefore call on other businessmen and corporate entities to emulate Dangote’s example by supporting the flood relief efforts in Borno State. We must join hands with the Dangote Foundation in supporting the victims of the Borno State floods.

“Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster and help them rebuild their communities.”