Flood Takes Over Former President Jonathan’s Residence

The residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been taken over by flood, The Nation reports.

The residence at his Otuoke home town in Bayelsa State was first ravaged in 2012 and Friday 21st of October makes it the second time the incident has occured.

Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri during a visit to the residence described the situation as an “attack by natural disaster.”

He lamented that a lot of the commuters have been rendered homeless due to the situation.

He further assured Bayelsans of his commitment to relieve commuters of this burden.

Diri Duoye also took that opportunity to visit the residence of the former President’s mother, Eunice Jonathan.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.