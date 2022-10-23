Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Flood Takes Over Former President Jonathan’s Residence

Published

The residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been taken over by flood, The Nation reports.

The residence at his Otuoke home town in Bayelsa State was first ravaged in 2012 and Friday 21st of October makes it the second time the incident has occured.

Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri during a visit to the residence described the situation as an “attack by natural disaster.”

He lamented that a lot of the commuters have been rendered homeless due to the situation.

He further assured Bayelsans of his commitment to relieve commuters of this burden.

Diri Duoye also took that opportunity to visit the residence of the former President’s mother, Eunice Jonathan.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Shun ‘Bread and Butter’ Politicians, Jonathan Tells Nigerians

Efforts of past leaders, especially those of the First Republic to unite Nigeria failed because they were regional but not nationalistic in their programmes...

August 14, 2022

News

PDP: Jonathan’s Men Regroup For 2023

Associates of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the south are tinkering with the idea of pushing his candidacy in the 2023 presidential race. The...

November 8, 2020

News

Tribunal Nullifies Election of Duoye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State

The Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State. The election was nullified based on a...

August 17, 2020

News

Buhari Names Railway Complex After Goodluck Jonathan

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line was set and ready for inauguration. Amaechi, while inspecting the Warri-Itakpe rail...

July 19, 2020

Copyright ©